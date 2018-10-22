Petroleum Corporation’s computer donation connects Xungileni Primary School learners to the rest of the world

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) donated desktop computers to the value of N$34,401 to the Xungileni Primary School in the Omusati Region.

The donation comes at a time when Namibia’s education was ranked number 90 in terms of competitiveness among 137 countries of the world, which is attributed to the country’s education system which was lowly ranked.

Nangombe Negumbo, Assistant Communications and Public Relation Specialist said computers have become an integral part of any education system and with the Ministry’s lean budget, they hope this donation comes in handy and makes a difference in the learners lives.

“Namibia remains in dire need of high level specialized and vocational skills in the petroleum sector and projects such as the Kudu Gas to Power Project, the Bulk fuel storage facility with 95% completion and the continued search for oil and gas on Namibian land increasingly requires a larger pool of qualified people in the sector,” she explained.

Negumbo encouraged the learners to work and always strive for the best in whatever task they are faced with and that teachers are only there to guide them. “You alone are responsible for your own life, dream big and work towards those dreams” she added.

Inspector for Education in the Etayi Circuit, Mr Shikongo, promised to ensure that the computers are used to the benefit of the students and encouraged the learners to make use of this opportunity afforded to them as many schools do not have the privilege of even owning a single computer.