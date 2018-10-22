Meat Board contributes to export certification of livestock and meat

The Meat Board recently availed an immediate amount of N$55,000 for the most necessary support to continue brucella tests for goat exports to South Africa, according to the company’s Meat Flash published last week.

The developments followed a recent circular from the Central Veterinary Laboratory which indicated that due to the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry’s cost-cutting, the laboratory is no longer in a position to carry out necessary tests for livestock and meat exports.

According to the Meat Flash, the Meat Board has since resumed discussions with industry organisations to find an urgent long-term solution for the financing of critical services of the Directorate.

In other developments in the issue, the Meat Board said the review of the specifications of small stock ear tags required for the identification of small stock for exports to South Africa by the Directorate of Veterinary Services has enabled the Meat Board to obtain official ear tags at 60% cheaper than the existing ear tags.

According to the board, the new official small stock ear tags will comprise a single set of ear tags with a barcode, where the current ear tag consists of a double set of ear tags with an electronic component.

The Meat Board said that the new small stock ear tags will be available at N$3.65 for use in the small-stock industry as soon as the current stock is sold out.

Meanwhile, the Meat Board thanked the Directorate of Veterinary Services for revising the specifications to accommodate the industry.