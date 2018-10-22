Select Page

EES crowned Germany’s X-Factor ‘king’

Posted by | Oct 22, 2018 |



Local artist EES recently won Germany’s X-Factor competition, against three other competitors from other established genres to win the title by public votes.

His management said the past three weeks were very hectic and crazy for the artist as every week he advanced to the next stage, till he finally made it to the finals of X-Factor on 19 October.

According to the artists management, throughout the whole journey, EES stayed true to his home country and original Nam Flava sound of music, no mater how much pressure the judges put on him to adapt this music to more commercial compatible established European genres.

“His authentic style and constant promotion for his home country Namibia, could be seen in all the extra video clips that were played in the show, not to mention his Namibian shoes and newly released Vellies which are handmade in Namibia,” they explained.

After he won EES performed his new single ‘Try, Try, Try’ with his Yes-Ja! Band and jumped on the X-Factor judges table to then pull up the judges and have them dance with him while tonnes of confetti was falling from the roof in the end celebration.

By winning the competition EES has now signed a record deal with Sony Music Germany and his team are looking for a great teamwork with the major brand to help spread the African vibes now to a new market in Europe.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

