Southern African Development Community Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency to be launched in Windhoek

The Ministry of Mines and Energy will launch the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (SACREEE) in Windhoek this week.

SACREEE is being established with technical support of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization and with financial assistance of the Austrian Development Agency.

The ministry in a statement said to trigger the efforts of reaching sustainable energy for all the citizens of SADC, the Member States established SACREEE in 2015 which is based in Windhoek.

The ministry said the event will take place in the presence of the ministers and senior officials responsible for energy of the SADC Member States and with participation of representatives from power utilities, regulators as well as regional and international experts and International Cooperation Partners.

A series of events are scheduled to precede the main event such as workshops, which will take place on 22 to 24 October, and a public dialogue forum on youth and innovation scheduled for the 23 October.

The workshops are held in collaboration with partners including the International Renewable Energy Agency, COMESA, EU and Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency.

“An exhibition will be held on to showcase companies active in the area of sustainable energy, financing institutions and international organization as well as projects which are successfully implemented in the SADC region,” the ministry added.

Currently about 50% of the population in the SADC region remain without access to electricity while the future and potential for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency is great, the ministry added.