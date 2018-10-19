Namibia, Kenya agree to scale up cooperation in different fields

H.E President Hage Geingob and Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, held a three-day bilateral engagement in Nairobi, Kenya recently.

During Geingob’s visit the two concluded bilateral talks and agreed to scale up cooperation in agriculture, tourism, the blue economy and trade for shared prosperity.

President Geingob also pledged Namibia’s support for Kenya’s seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)or 2021-2022.The two countries have joined a host of other African countries which wish the African continent to have permanent representation in the UNSC.

“Namibia supports Kenya’s quest for a seat at the security council and Namibia promises to vote for Kenya in their bid,” said Geingob in a statement released by the Presidential Office.

Kenya has been a non-permanent member of the UNSC during 1973-1974 and 1997-1998.

Meanwhile the President arrived in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday for participation in the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) World Investment Summit.