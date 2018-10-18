200 teachers, 182 schools, 6000 children. Amos Meerkat takes pre-school education to the farming community

Short-term insurer Hollard and the Amos Meerkat Project School this week stood together to improve educational conditions for thousands of children living in farming communities across the country.

Hollard renewed its Amos Meerkat sponsorship with N$450,000 adding to the N$1.2 million the project has received over a number of years. Noting the project schools’ amazing results, the insurer said its Amos Meerkat sponsorship not only funds the project’s current goals but also safeguards its expansion, guaranteeing greater success for the whole project.

Since 2013 the project has trained roughly 200 teachers, established 182 schools and provided about 6000 children with pre-school education.

“These are statistics that we are extremely proud of and we hope to see an increase in the years to come. The stark reality is that until a few years ago, these kids had no alternative access to pre-school opportunities on the farms on which their parents are employed,” said Hollard’s Sam Kauapirura who handles the company’s contact with the Amos Meerkat project.

“Since we are in the business of managing and mitigating risks, we understand the risk of not taking preventative or enabling action, in consideration of an unwanted outcome. We appreciate the risk of not investing in a better future for our children, particularly, those from humble backgrounds. As a corporate citizen, Hollard Namibia is happy to join hands with the government for the development and upliftment of vulnerable people,” he continued.

“At Hollard we passionately embrace our mission to be the catalysts of positive and enduring change, to ensure as many Namibian futures as possible. The only way to do this is by looking at the world we live in, with a particular focus on our immediate communities, to identify where we can make it better, for all of us as a resilient nation,” he concluded.

Caption: Celebrating short-term insurer Hollard’s support for rural pre-schooling, from the left, Johan Deysel and Judy Wiese from the Amos Meerkat Project School with Hollard’s Sam Kauapirura on the right.