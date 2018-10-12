Bank Windhoek opens Gobabis Agency

Bank Windhoek opened its new agency in Gobabis at the town’s newly built Shopping Mall in September.

This brand new agency, designed with Bank Windhoek’s new look and feel, operates under the auspices of Gobabis Branch and offers customers a world-class banking experience in line with the Bank’s new brand identity.

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services, Chris Matthee, visited the Agency and said, “The steady market share intake in Gobabis over the past years, combined with the support of the broader community, made it a sound decision to open an Agency in the town’s new Shopping Mall. We wish Gobabis Branch Manager, Pieter von Solms and his team the best in this exciting new challenge and we know that they will make us proud,” he said.

Feedback received from staff members pointed to the fact that this new development has been well received by the community who are excited every time they visit the Agency to do their daily banking in a comfortable and relaxed environment. The Gobabis Agency brings the total number of Bank Windhoek Branches and Agencies across Namibia to 56.

Caption: At your service: Bank Windhoek’s Gobabis Agency staff members, Enquiry Clerk, Ian Hoffman; Senior Enquiry Clerk/Sales Advisor, Anri Minnie; Sales Advisor, Tjimbinaje Zakaapi and Teller, Ririkeho Tjipuahuara.