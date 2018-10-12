Fifth National ICT Summit underway

The Minister of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) Stanley Simataa on Monday opened the fifth annual National ICT Summit in Windhoek.

The 5th National ICT summit which will conclude on 17 October is running under the theme, “Digital transformation for an ICT smart Namibia”.

In his opening speech, Simataa said for the country to avoid remaining on the periphery of 4th Industrial Revolution the country must contemplate a host of policy and regulatory interventions that will place us in better stead to harness the benefits of this imminent and unavoidable development.

“We can achieve this by accelerating digitisation and improve internet connectivity. These are perfect launch pads for the 4th Industrial Revolution,” he added.

In his speech Simataa said it is therefore imperative for speakers and delegates alike to be immersed in in-depth discussions on these issues so as to determine how best digital transformation can support the country’s developmental initiatives, including how best such transformation can position the country to leverage the onset of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution according to Wikipedia is the fourth major industrial era since the initial Industrial Revolution of the 18th century. It is characterized by a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital, and biological spheres, collectively referred to as cyber-physical systems. It is marked by emerging technology breakthroughs in a number of fields, including robotics, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, quantum computing, biotechnology, the Internet of Things, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), fifth-generation wireless technologies (5G), additive manufacturing/3D printing and fully autonomous vehicles.