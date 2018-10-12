Foundation for the advancement of women brings international summit to Windhoek

The Women Advancement for Economic and Leadership Empowerment (WAELE) Foundation in Africa) announced this week that their eighth International Peace Summit will be held from 01 to 03 November 2018 at the Safari Hotel in Windhoek.

The summit will look at the role of African women in peace and sustainable development. Vice President of the Southern African chapter of the WAELE Africa Foundation, Mildred Jantjies, said the summit brings together government representatives, civil society female leaders, and African opinion formers to discuss the role of women in peace and security, and the consequent implications for development.

Summit topics, amongst others, comprise a discussion on the domestication of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on peace and security, presentations on peacekeeping and nation building, the role of traditional and/or religious leaders, the role of the media, human trafficking, the effects of ethno-religiuous conflict, and finally, the important role of the youth.

“At the summit, delegates will discuss ways to strengthen the political understanding of women and their role in conflict prevention, resolution and post-conflict peace building. Delegates will also share best practices from across the continent with regard to peace in Africa and assess their impact,” said Jantjies.

She advised that the summit serves as a platform for various stakeholders, including female political leaders, peace researchers, government officials and non-governmental actors to develop strategies to publicize women’s efforts for peace and non-violence.

The summit is open to the public, especially to women who would like to make a positive contribution to a more peacefull and prosperous Africa.

A registration form is available at https://waelearcelfa.org/events/namibia-international-peace-summit/