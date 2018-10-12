African edition of the International Travel and Tourism Awards beckons

By Linda Machinga

WTM Africa recently announced that it will launch an African edition of the International Travel and Tourism Awards.

The International Travel and Tourism Awards recognise world-leading destinations and outstanding pioneers within travel and tourism. The awards will set out to consolidate the various stand alone awards that bring merit to outstanding travel and tourism business across the continent.

The event will also unite and bring credibility to various travel and tourism awards, in following on from an initiative being launched at WTM London 2018, and will also recognise and showcase those that embody a ‘gold standard’ in their chosen sector.

Managing Director of Reed Exhibitions Carol Weaving said, “Having spent many years in the travel and tourism industry, it has become apparent that we do not have set of awards that covers its various sectors. We believe that one set of prestigious awards will further reward the efforts of tourism and travel businesses that go the extra mile”.

The inaugural awards will be judged by re-owned independent experts from across the world. The first set of winners will only be announced in 2020, however the nominations will open at the 2019 edition of WTM Africa.

The awards will cover important sectors in travel, giving merit to the achievers and exemplary tourism and travel and tourism businesses across the continent.

Best National Tourism Board Campaign/DMO campaign, Best National/city Campaign, Most innovative use of technology within a destination, Best agency for tourism marketing, Best PR campaign, Best Digital Campaign, Best Digital Campaign in Tourism, Best Digital Influence in the industry, Best Destination for Wellness, Best Destination for Responsible Tourism, Best Destination for Adventure Tourism, Best Destination for Food Tourism, Best Destination for LGBT Tourism.

Companies that are interested enter these prestigious awards can find out more at a formal launch at WTM Africa 2019 that will take place after the African Responsible Tourism Awards at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 10 April 2019.