Agra restores its show track record, emerges as best overall outdoor exhibitor at Windhoek Show

The eight-day Windhoek Industrial and Agricultural Show puts a huge demand on exhibitors, but in return, as the biggest commercial event in the country, it also brings enormous volumes of traffic to participating companies’ exhibits. For this reason, serious exhibitors go all out to make the most of this marketing platform.

As one of the longest-running annual exhibitors, Agra again put a great amount of effort into the organising and execution of their large, attractive outdoor stand, incorporating the product display of Safari Den. This year, this impressive stand also incorporated products from suppliers to Agra.

All this effort received the adulation it deserves when Agra took the top honours as the overall best outdoor exhibitor, at the award ceremony following the show’s official opening session on Thursday evening

Not only is Agra a keen exhibitor, it also supports the show as a sponsor, this year specifically sponsoring the Interbreed Championship for redmeat producers where the various dual-purpose and beef breeds were judged. Agra sponsored the prizes for best heifer, best cow and select cow, afterwards acknowledging the farmers’ dedication to ensure quality genetics.

Caption: Celebrating Agra’s success as outdoor exhibitor at the Windhoek Show, from the left, Mariette Botha, Agra’s Manager Advertising and Promotion, Ewan van der Merwe, the Manager of the Windhoek branch, and Helga Volschenk, the General Manager Marketing and Business Development.