Cyber Security unpacked at national competition

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) hosted the fourth National Cyber Security Competition last week in collaboration with Green Enterprise Solutions.

The competition was about learning and creating awareness and the need for cyber security and serves as a learning experience for all involved in IT.

The objective was to get computer-users to become aware of cyber-security, hacking and how to protect themselves against real and potential threats.

Green Enterprise Solutions Founder, Llewellyn le Hané said that the firm feels strongly about creating awareness and educating Namibians about cyber threats and hacking.

“We will continue to support NUST and the other participants of NNCSC in the future and we look forward to creating security experts and making sure Namibia’s ICT-Security future is in safe hands,” he said.

The winning team for the competition came from the Namibia University of Science and Technology.