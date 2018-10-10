Coastal premier sporting and lifestyle facility raises funds for cancer

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) received N$36,115.85 from the Dome Swakopmund from this year’s Ladies Night held on 28 September held at the Dome’s Conference Centre.

It was the second time that the premier sporting and lifestyle facility hosted a fundraiser for the association its inception in 2017.

Arne Putensen, who headed the organising committee said they are extremely happy with the turn-out and the money they were able to raise for the association.

“The planning and execution were spot on and we would like to thank everyone who was involved especially those who made generous donation and we will continue hosting these kinds of events to assist those in need,” he added.

Headlining the event was South African comedian, Craig du Toit Nel, who kept tears of laughter rolling throughout his hour-long performance with his witty jokes and comments. Nel’s act was complimented by a big variety of other entertainment, which included a demonstration by three fitness models, a lip-sync battle and musical chairs that had a special twist to it.

The total amount of money raised was comprised from a cut of the ticket sales, two exciting auctions of different goodies hampers, a collection from all attendees as well as the proceeds generated by the Namibia Wine Merchants on the night.

Sponsors for the evening include Abenteuer Afrika, Activities Namibia, African Waxed Boxes, Air Namibia, AMH Motors, Corporate Event Gear, Dome Conference Centre, Dr Silvio Suardi Dental Surgeon, Herco Marketing, The Dome Health and Training Centre, La Luna Lingerie, Nakara, Nam Booth, Natura Afrika, Nifty Studios, Otto Gunther, Pole Dance Fitness, Pure Bliss Hair Salon, The Dome Serenity Spa, Star Photography, Swakopmund Hotel and Entertainment Centre, Swakopmund Plaza Hotel, Namibia Wine Merchants, Tea Room, Tokkie’s Travel, Ulla’s Cleaning Services, Curves, Sovereign Hair Salon, Atlantic Bliss and Ilana’s Hair Gallery.