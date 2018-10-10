School girls from Omaheke region receive sanitary wear

By Linda Machinga

The FirstRand Namibia Foundation together with the Pebble Foundation recently donated sanitary pads for school girls at Epako High School and Gobabis Project School in Omaheke region recently.

According to the foundation hundreds of young girls between the ages of 12 to 18 living below the poverty line across Africa often have to resort to using old clothes, rags or newspapers as they cannot afford sanitary towels.

Founder and Chairperson of the Pebble Foundation Bridget Dundee said, the Foundation is grounded on the belief that small acts of kindness on sustainable projects have the potential for social upliftment of previously disadvantaged communities in the country.

“Our sincerest appreciation is extended to the FirstRand Namibia Foundation for its presence and sponsorship toward the ideals of providing a sustainable supply of sanitary pads to the Gobabis Project School and the Epako High School in the Omaheke Region,” she added.

Eric Mulondo spoke on behalf of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust said,“We believe that every girl and woman deserves access to safe and hygienic sanitary products. Through this support to the Pebble Foundation it is our hope that benefiting Namibian girls can reclaim their dignity that poverty denies them and will enable them to make a lasting and positive impact on the communities”.

Meanwhile a number of girls across the country miss approximately five days of school per month due to lack of inadequate wear which in turn disadvantages them with their education.