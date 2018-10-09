How rainmaker gained 8.7 Million views for Namibia – Website marketing continues to boost tourism

In December 2017, the unique rainmaker VISTA.360 virtual tours, powered by Google Street View Trusted, was viewed by more than 5 million people. This means that during the course of 2017, 5 million potential guests were focused on Namibia, an incredible milestone.

Ten months later, that figure already increased to more than 13.6 million and it keeps growing due to rainmaker digital activities for Namibia and its Hospitality and Tourism Businesses.

This is more than an average of 18,630 views per day since the very first VISTA.360 virtual tours by rainmaker were published and a record 32,500 views per day throughout the past five months. This marks an astonishing achievement for Namibia as a destination and a great prospect for rainmaker digital Hospitality and Tourism customers.

Here’s where you can use this kind of exposure to your company’s advantage

Our VISTA.360 virtual tours for Google are seamlessly integrated in Google Search and Google Maps, Google Hotel and other Google Services. They can also be used on your WebSite and your Facebook Page. They gain significant numbers of new visitors to your website which will result in many more direct bookings with no commission paid.

According to Chris McIntyre, Managing Director of the Tour Operator, Expert Africa, rainmaikers’s great 360s have helped us bring Namibia, and many of its lodges and camps, to life for our websites visitors.

“Working with them has vastly improved the images and perspectives that our prospective visitors can see on Namibia, and they have certainly helped us to persuade more visitors to visit this stunningly beautiful country. rainmaker digital is the only Google Street View Trusted Agency native to Namibia and one of only seven Trusted Agencies native to Africa,” he added

Meanwhile, according to rainmaker travellers are more likely to choose an accommodation establishment based on their visual representation of themselves.

Caption: Chris McIntyre, Managing Director of the Tour Operator, Expert Africa.