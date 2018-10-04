Select Page

Air Namibia’s leased aircraft grounded in Zimbabwe over pending lawsuit

Posted by | Oct 5, 2018 |

Air Namibia’s leased aircraft grounded in Zimbabwe over pending lawsuit

National airline, Air Namibia informed the public on Friday that one of its leased aircraft from West Air V5-WEB has been attached in Harare, by the Zimbabwean Sheriff.

According to a statement from Air Namibia, the developments are a result of the pending legal matter that was instituted by the four Zimbabwean Nationals against Air Namibia.

“Air Namibia is busy engaging a Lawyer in Zimbabwe to attend to the matter and advise the airline further. Also addressing the issue of attaching or not attaching a leased equipment,” said Manager: Corporate Communications, Paul Nakawa.

According to Nakawa, by law, a leased equipment is not subject to attachment.

Meanwhile he said the affected passengers are being taken care of and we are currently working on the matter to ensure that the aircraft is released to allow for departure of the flight from Zimbabwe.

“We will keep you updated on further developments in the matter,” he concluded.

About The Author

Staff Reporter

Related Posts

Anny Mouton, Mathews Hamutenya, Rozanne van der Merwe – the faces behind Ogilvy’s renewed vigour

Anny Mouton, Mathews Hamutenya, Rozanne van der Merwe – the faces behind Ogilvy’s renewed vigour

21 August 2018

Bank initiative helps children fight off the cold weather

Bank initiative helps children fight off the cold weather

6 July 2017

TransNamib bulk fuel rate to increase for the first time in 4 years – July fuel prices to increase

TransNamib bulk fuel rate to increase for the first time in 4 years – July fuel prices to increase

29 June 2018

Private collector generously donates wigs for cancer patients

Private collector generously donates wigs for cancer patients

20 April 2017