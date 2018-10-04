Air Namibia’s leased aircraft grounded in Zimbabwe over pending lawsuit

National airline, Air Namibia informed the public on Friday that one of its leased aircraft from West Air V5-WEB has been attached in Harare, by the Zimbabwean Sheriff.

According to a statement from Air Namibia, the developments are a result of the pending legal matter that was instituted by the four Zimbabwean Nationals against Air Namibia.

“Air Namibia is busy engaging a Lawyer in Zimbabwe to attend to the matter and advise the airline further. Also addressing the issue of attaching or not attaching a leased equipment,” said Manager: Corporate Communications, Paul Nakawa.

According to Nakawa, by law, a leased equipment is not subject to attachment.

Meanwhile he said the affected passengers are being taken care of and we are currently working on the matter to ensure that the aircraft is released to allow for departure of the flight from Zimbabwe.

“We will keep you updated on further developments in the matter,” he concluded.