Lingua, Green Solutions hold maiden Information and Communication Technology Week

By Linda Machinga

International Training College Lingua (ITCL) and Green Enterprise Solutions recently held their first annual Information and Communication Technology Week under the theme “Creating Industry Partnership through Information Technology’ at Lingua College.

Managing Director of Green, Kehad Snydewel delivered a speech at Lingua’s event on the importance of IT in today’s world.

The three day event created a platform for the ICT industry, academia and students to discuss trends and challenges facing the industry globally and locally.

The event saw discussions centred on how students could benefit in the future from ICT. Topics discussed included socio-economic activities, education, environment, banking and agricultural endeavours.

“The Lingua ICT-Week will become an annual event with this year high school learners, the ICT Deputy Director at the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture attended as well key players within the IT industry. We hope and believe Green will continue to support this great event and initiative and further deevlop the field of ICT in Namibia,” said Managing Director of Lingua.

Green is a local company that provides Information and Communication Technology solutions for the local market, as well as internationally across Africa. It contributes to education endeavours such as the ICT Week that Lingua College hosted.