Higher grade cobalt mineralisation apparent at Celsius’ Opuwo Mine

Australian mining company Celsius Resources this week provided an update on ongoing exploration

activities at its 95% owned Opuwo Cobalt Project in the country.

In a statement on the company’s website, Celcius said that a zone of higher grade cobalt mineralisation is apparent in the latest drilling results, and is located outside the existing JORC compliant Mineral Resource.

According to the mining firm, these results include the highest grade single metre intersected at Opuwo to date (1 m @ 0.50% cobalt, 0.92% copper and 1.90% zinc, part of an intercept of 6 m @ 0.21% cobalt, 0.76% copper and 1.15% zinc, from a depth of 41 metres down hole).

The mining firm said that resource expansion drilling in the west and central zones has now been completed, with an updated Mineral Resource planned to be reported in Q4, 2018, once final assays from this drilling have been received.

Celsius Managing Director, Brendan Borg said, “It is exciting to see these higher grade results in the most recent assays from the resource expansion drilling programme.”

“The potential for a shallow, higher grade cobalt zone will be further assessed as we progress ongoing Project studies. With resource expansion drilling now completed, drilling activities will move to infill drilling priority areas of the existing Mineral Resource and further metallurgical test work holes,” he added.

The Australian firm meanwhile said that scoping study remains on schedule for reporting before the end of October and resource modelling and estimation will be undertaken by the company’s external consultants, DMT Kai Batla.