Air Namibia employees stage peaceful demonstration

Air Namibia’s Spokesperson, Paul Nakawa, on Thursday announced that the airline received a notice from its employees represented by the Namibia Cabin Crew Union (NCCU) on their intention to hold a peaceful demonstration on 4 October at its head office.

Nakawa said that Air Namibia is in negotiations with all unions who fall in the airlines bargaining units, comprising of Namibia Allied and Transport Union (NATAU), Namibia Airline Pilot Association (NAPA) and Namibia Cabin Crew Union (NCCU), representing the interests of airline’s employees in respect of matters pertaining to wages and substantive issues.

“It is expected for the employees to hand over a petition on a number of internal concerns they have to the Executive Management Committee. This is a peaceful demonstration coupled with the handing over of the petition, it is not a strike, and will not result in any disruption of our operations. Air Namibia offices as well as the operations control centre, airports and flights will operate as per schedule,” Nakawa said.