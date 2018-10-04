Bi-monthly poetry project set for Goethe Institut

By Linda Machinga

Township Productions will host the Session Five Bi-monthly Poetry Project on 9 October at Goethe Institut Namibia, under the theme ‘A voice from my thoughts -feeling the Word.

The session will kick off at 19:30 and will challenge poets to share their thoughts and give strength to the word be it spoken or written.

The aim of the bi-monthly Poetry Project is to promote poetry as a creative and sustainable activity in the local arts sector, to create a poetry platform for younger and established poets to interact and share skills in writing techniques, recitation and performances and to document poetry activities through publishing, video and audio recordings.

A guest poet and writer from Cameroon MacViban Dzekasu will be part of the session and he will briefly talk about using language as a tool in translating our thoughts into words and print.

He will also explore networking possibilities between Namibia and Cameroon especially with regard to publishing and translations from English to other international languages.

Township Productions launched the 2018 edition of the Bi-monthly Poetry Project on 8 February 2018. This poetry project is in co-operation with the Goethe-Institut Namibia, a long term partner of Township Productions, in the promotion and hosting of poetry sessions over the past three years. This far, the Bi-monthly Poetry Project successfully staged Sessions 1, 2, 3 & 4 under various themes.

Township Productions is an arts company that has over the years produced various poetry projects, including numerous Poetry Workshops, 4 Edition of World Poetry Month Commemoration, 5 volumes of Poetry publications, Countless poetry sessions; Poetry reading, recitals and a Regional Poetry Competitions for Secondary Schools in the Erongo Region.

They have also collaborated on poetry related projects with organisations and institutions such as FNCC, Bank Windhoek Arts Festival and Spoken Word, Grass Roots Slam Poetry and also had collaborative work with OYO and Arts Initiative-Zimbabwe.