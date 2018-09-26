Unlawful TransNamib strike ends – Smith

The Chief Executive Officer of TransNamib, Johny Smith, this week announced the end of the unlawful industrial action, which was initiated by a group of disgruntled employees, following lack of salary increments in 2017, and stalled wage negotiations this year.

TransNamib Management took a strong stance against this industrial action, stating that it is unlawful under the Labour Act, Act No. 11 of 2007, and is also not permissible under TransNamib’s policies.

Smith reiterated that employees should follow the right procedures to have their grievances heard without interruptions to the Company’s operations. He further made it clear that in order to reach the set milestones at the company, all staff members need to be especially dedicated at everything they do to restore customer and stakeholder confidence.

Smith also apologized to all affected customers and passengers for the inconvenience caused, assuring them that the operations are now in full swing to move the backlog of freight.