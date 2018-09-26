Select Page

Unlawful TransNamib strike ends – Smith

Posted by | Oct 3, 2018 |

Unlawful TransNamib strike ends – Smith

The Chief Executive Officer of TransNamib, Johny Smith, this week announced the end of the unlawful industrial action, which was initiated by a group of disgruntled employees, following lack of salary increments in 2017, and stalled wage negotiations this year.

TransNamib Management took a strong stance against this industrial action, stating that it is unlawful under the Labour Act, Act No. 11 of 2007, and is also not permissible under TransNamib’s policies.

Smith reiterated that employees should follow the right procedures to have their grievances heard without interruptions to the Company’s operations. He further made it clear that in order to reach the set milestones at the company, all staff members need to be especially dedicated at everything they do to restore customer and stakeholder confidence.

Smith also apologized to all affected customers and passengers for the inconvenience caused, assuring them that the operations are now in full swing to move the backlog of freight.

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Related Posts

Harley, Auas Valley Mall supports SPCA

Harley, Auas Valley Mall supports SPCA

9 September 2016

The back of a cigarette box no longer good enough for keeping records

The back of a cigarette box no longer good enough for keeping records

7 February 2017

New look Bank Windhoek ATMs offers three additional languages

New look Bank Windhoek ATMs offers three additional languages

23 November 2017

Nine years in a row, FNB named best bank by Banker Magazine

Nine years in a row, FNB named best bank by Banker Magazine

30 November 2017