Women’s dialogue set for the Kavango East Region

The Women’s Leadership Centre will hold a Regional Dialogue on the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and San Girls and Women on 4 October from 9:00 until 14:00 at the auditorium of the Kavango East Region in Rundu.

The dialogue programme will run under the title: ‘Speaking for Ourselves: Voices of San Young Women,’ based on the premise that, if San young women are aware of their rights as guaranteed in the national and international laws and conventions, and are equipped with the knowledge and skills to advocate for these rights, they will be able to devise their own strategies to overcome the discrimination and human rights violation they face and become active agents of social change in their communities.

Currently the Women’s Leadership Centre is undertaking regional consultation meetings and dialogues on the CEDAW and the situation of San girls and women in Namibia and they have requested the Governor of Kavango East Region to open the Regional Dialogue as well as launch the booklet: CEDAW through San Young Women’s Eyes.

The Women’s Leadership Centre is a women’s rights organisation founded in 2004 and they build the women’s rights leadership of marginalised girls and women in Namibia who are discriminated against and excluded. They do this by strengthening the self-knowledge, self-esteem, confidence and courage of marginalised girls and young women to speak for themselves and to advocate for their issues, concerns and rights.

The organisation has been working with San girls and young women since 2014 in seven villages across Namibia.