4th Volume of Kasi Vibe set for this weekend

Oct 2, 2018

Kasi Vibe Festival Volume 4 will be held on 5 to 7 October 2018 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium from 10:00 to 23:45 and tickets are available for N$30 from vending machines all over the country or online via www.eventstoday.com.na and will cost N$40 at the gate, while children under the age of 12 enter for free.

The word ‘Kasi’ is and still remains the common slang used amongst the young people in the location to refer to the location they are from. It is against this background that Kasi Vibe aims to create a platform for the communities in the location with the objectives to bring out young entrepreneurs and SMEs to come out and showcase their innovative ideas through product sales.

This platform therefore assists participants to build their brand while empowering youth in the process, they will offer a kiddies’ corner, which will be bigger and better and will be managed by the EM Love Foundation. There will be a variety of stalls to look forward to from Gweri Vintage Village, biltong stall.

Sports activities will take place on the 6 October and include 7aside soccer, Rugby and boot camp. More than 5 000 people are expected to benefit indirectly from the project including the participants of the festival and exhibitors.

Kasi Vibe is also supported by corporate stalls like Coca Cola, MTN, Tafel Larger, Readi Bites, One Africa TV, 99FM, Events Today and ZNAD.

