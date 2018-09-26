Grand old dame of MTC’s retail outlets reopened after renovations

By Linda Machinga

Mobile Telecommunications provider, MTC recently re-opened its BPI House Mobile Home after undergoing renovation.

The revamped mobile home will provide an assortment of all MTC services that include contract applications, account payments as well as technical service support.

The BPI Mobile Home is referred to as the grand old dame of MTC’s retail outlets, due to having opened its doors for trading in April 1994, barely a few weeks after the birth of MTC as the country’s first telecommunication network operator.

MTC Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer Tim Ekandjo said,“Rendering services of exceptional quality has become the differentiating factor in Namibia and is imperative at all levels. Providing quality service to our customer is the basis of MTC’s operations”.

The new layout is designed for quick and enjoyable shopping experience. Out is the over the counter set up, which they replaced with new white desk set up, which allows for much more personal approach to service provisioning between sales advisor and customer, they have also increased the waiting area from 10 to 15 people.

Furthermore, they have assigned 9 new staff members which comprises of 2 Key Accounts Executives (for VIP and Corporate Clientele), 2 Data Advisors (for all technical data and broadband related services) and 5 sales advisors for the general assistance and sales.

“We ever remain focus on our customer philosophy and promise to make sure that we provide quality telecommunication services to all our customers, wherever there are, through continuous and innovative thinking underpin by excellent services,” said Ekandjo.

Conveniently located in the Central Business District of the city and with access, from Independence Avenue and Karl List Street, the BPI Mobile Home had singled handedly carried the mantle as the MTC flagship shop over the years, having seen a lot of customers passing through its gate for various MTC services.

The setup in the shop, having not undergone any tone changes since its establishment, it was against the background that MTC necessitated the commission of this renovation at a cost of N$1,2 million dollars.

In addition, the operating hours will be from, Monday to Thursday 08:00 until 17:00, Fridays from 09:00 until 17:00, Saturday’s from 08:00 until 13:00. With the exception of Sunday and Public Holidays which will be non-trading days.