Finance Ministry officials accused of corruption

Etienne Coetzee, a chief accountant at the Ministry of Finance appeared in court on charges of corruption and fraud along with Rosa Beukes after spending a night in police custody.

In a statement this week, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) said that Coetzee was arrested on 25 September in respect of allegations that he provided his co-accused, Beukes with a PSEMAS medical aid card and registered her on the PSEMAS system falsely as a government employee.

The accused persons were arrested on charges of contravening the Anti-Corruption Act, Act No. 8 of 2003 (corruptly use public office or position to obtain a gratification), and contravening section 35(3) (utilising documents that contains falsifications in order to mislead.)

Both of the accused persons appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on 26 September and the case was remanded to 7 December for further investigation. The accused persons were granted bail of N$10,000 each while the investigation into the matter continues.