College of the Arts to host big choir bash

By Linda Machinga

The Germany Embassy in Windhoek in collaboration with the Martin Luther High School Choir an the Western Youth Choir will host a choir concert at the College of the Arts Concert Hall on 5 October at 18:00. Entrance will be free of charge.

According to the organisers the choirs will entertain and enthral audiences with soothing and rich melodic choral songs from a variety of genres in local and African songs.

Martin Luther High School in Okombe is one of the first local schools to enter in the German partner school initiative “Schools: Partners for the Future” (PASCH) in 2018.

The School Choir will be supported by the Western Youth Choir which is the largest youth choir in Erongo Region.

The choir is led by Roger Nautoro, Councilor for the Omaruru Municipal Council. The Western Youth Choir has already toured Germany and the Netherlands, and has a repertoire of over 100 songs they have composed and arranged themselves to choose from.

The Martin Luther High School in Okombahe has been teaching German as a Foreign language since 47 years and has proven a high standard in this task.

As a world wide programme for the development and advancement of German language education at distinguished schools, the PASCH initiative promotes inter-cultural exchange and the development of an international learning community. With the scope of this programme, German language classes are promoted at PASCH-Schools worldwide.