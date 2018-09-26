Geingob defends multilateralism, presses for gender equality at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly

H.E President Dr. Hage Geingob on Wednesday delivered his statement to the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In his statement, Geingob defended multilateralism, pressed for gender equality, including reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to reﬂect the world of today.

Recalling with praise the impact on the work of the United Nations of the late Professor Adebayo Adedeji, Kofi Annan and Dr. Theo-Ben Gurirab, Geingob focused among others attention on the challenges and opportunities facing the youth in the region in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“The youth of the SADC region, like their counterparts in the world, yearn for better prospects. They yearn for a future of opportunity and job certainty, where the Fourth Industrial Revolution will present opportunity and not a threat,” he said.

Geingob said a future characterized by rapid advancement of technologies, advanced robotics, artificial intelligence and mechanization should present more opportunities and not problems for the youth and humanity at large.

Prior to delivering the statement to UNGA, President Geingob participated in the High Level Event on Counter-Narcotics convened by President Donald Trump, addressed the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit on 24 September.

The President also attended the High Level Panel on Building a Sustainable Ocean Economy where he made remarks, and held several bilateral meetings with Heads of State and Government.

The bilateral meetings with Heads of State and Government include H.E. Leo Varadkar, Prime Minister of Ireland to discuss Security Council matters and educational exchanges, H.E Ms.Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway on the Ocean Economy and UNSC, and H.E Mrs. Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, President of Croatia focusing on technology and development, including the UNSC.

During the bilateral meetings, Geingob emphasized the need to reform the United Nations Security Council to reﬂect equity, equality of nations, and of the world’s people, referring to Africa’s exclusion from the UNSC as “unjustifiable”.

Moreover, Geingob informed leaders about the necessity of a fresh approach to land ownership in Namibia, with a land conference scheduled for 1-5 October 2018, aiming to address this vexing question, and called for international partners to support the decisions and outcomes of the inclusive land conference and assured that the laws of Namibia will be respected and will guide the process.

On the Ocean Economy with the Prime Minister of Norway, and the High-Level Panel to which Geingob has been invited to serve alongside 12 other world leaders, the President shared Namibia’s commitment to sustainable use and management of the oceans.

Also in his capacity as Chairperson of SADC shared with fellow Heads of State and Government the political and security situation in the region.

Before departing New York for Windhoek on Friday, 28 September, Geingob will address investors and business leaders at the Invest in Namibia Conference on Thursday, 27 September.