Punch packed Nissan Note e-POWER NISMO launched in Japan

The Nissan Note e-POWER NISMO S went on sale in Japan this week, offering buyers of the country’s best-selling car even more power and sportiness.

With a maximum power of 100 kilowatts and 320 Nm of torque, the model is a higher-spec version of the Nissan Note e-POWER NISMO, released in December 2016. Sharing the same custom structural enhancements and custom suspension, the Note e-POWER NISMO S adds custom tuning for its inverter and vehicle control module, increased electrical output and an improved reduction drive. The result is 25% greater power and torque compared with the Note e-POWER NISMO.

The car’s NISMO tuning creates an advanced driving sensation that takes full advantage of its e-POWER drive system. Popular with customers for its exciting acceleration and quietness, the innovative e-POWER system helped make the Nissan Note the best-selling registered car in Japan in the first six months of 2018, excluding minivehicles.

Also offered on the Nissan Serena minivan, the e-POWER system is a key part of Nissan’s electrification strategy. The company has a global target to sell 1 million electrified vehicles annually by fiscal year 2022, including fully electric cars and e-POWER models.

The Note e-POWER NISMO S offers a number of driving modes that allow for different driving styles, whether the driver is seeking outstanding performance for sports, or excellent fuel efficiency.

Nissan introduced the NISMO brand to its mainstream model lineup in 2013. Featuring performance and styling developed through NISMO’s motorsports activities, the cars offer a sporty driving experience combined with Nissan’s quality, reliability and durability.

NISMO road cars introduced so far include the GT-R, 370Z, Juke, Note, March, Sentra, Patrol, Serena and Nissan LEAF.