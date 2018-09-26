FNB’s far north cluster eyes better sales and services – reinforces area with new manager

By Linda Machinga

FNB’s Far North Cluster have appointed Abongile Mpika as the new Area Sales and Service Manager effective from 1 October.

As the Area Sales and Service Manager, Mpika will be responsible for providing support to all the branches across the Far North Cluster in relation to sales and services.

“The scope includes meeting and exceeding targets, while upholding the highest level of customer satisfaction through superior service. I believe that handwork pays off and look to serving my customers,” he said ..

Abongile started his professional career in 2011 as FNB Collations clerk, before relocating to Rundu Branch as the ATM Custodian.

Before he was introduced to the world of sales Mpika he served as an Electronic Consultant, thereafter, he was promoted as the Lifestyle Banking Consultant in 2015, a position he held until his current appointment.