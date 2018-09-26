Inaugurated photovoltaic storage system at Chobe Villas to downsize operational costs – Tourists won’t be left in the dark

Cronimet Mining Power Solutions, together with O&L Leisure recently inaugurated what O&L Energy said this week to be the country’s largest photovoltaic and storage system at Chobe Water Villas in the Zambezi region

The plant, constructed in July 2018, has been in operation since August, and supplies the entire lodge with clean energy.

Speaking at the inauguration of the solar-plus-battery storage system, O&L Energy CEO, and OLC Energy Director, Bernd Walbaum said the plant will contribute significantly to downsizing operational cost of Chobe Water Villas, and ensure a reliable and sustainable energy supply for guests.

“With a capacity of 150 kWp solar photovoltaic system and a 332 kWh Lithium-Ion energy storage system, this plant is the largest of its kind in Namibia. This modern system is backed up by two 80 kVA diesel generators,” Walbaum said.

According to him the entire plant is managed by an intelligent controlling system which co-ordinates all 3 energy supply sources automatically.

OLC Energy is very proud to have developed and installed yet another renewable energy system for O&L Leisure, after the solar plants at Midgard Country Estate and Mokuti Lodge have started operation already beginning of 2018.

Managing Director of Cronimet and OLC Energy Director, Steffen Kammerer added that this project is another milestone in the field of renewable energy in Namibia.

“Together with Qinous, an intelligent energy storage solutions provider that delivered the battery system for the project, we successfully implemented the hybrid system which is the biggest project of its kind in Namibia so far and another innovative step in the right direction for a sustainable and clean energy future for Namibia,” he added.

Cronimet was also the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) provider of the project and OLC Energy takes over the Operation and Maintenance services to the combined solar and storage facility

Chobe Water Villas is O&L Leisure’s latest addition to its portfolio. The 16-room, 7-star establishment, inaugurated in October 2016 is located at the eastern tip of the famous Caprivi Strip, in the Zambezi Region of Namibia.

The lodge is situated in the 150 km² Kasika Conservancy, in a secluded position directly on the banks of the Chobe River and near to the town of Kasane in Botswana. This location affords unobstructed views towards the world-renowned Chobe National Park and also overlooks Kasikili (Sedudu) Island, which boasts a phenomenal density of wildlife species, including elephant, lion, buffalo, hippo, crocodile, eight species of antelope and over 460 species of birds.

Caption: F.L.T.R: Nerise Coetzee, General Manager: Chobe Water Villas; Managing Director of Cronimet and OLC Energy Director, Steffen Kammerer; Suvana Pak (Cronimet); Albius Santundila (Chobe Water Villas); Alex Vassev (Cronimet); Timothy Siyenta (Chobe Water Villas), and O&L Energy CEO, and OLC Energy Director, Bernd Walbaum at the inauguration of the photovoltaic and storage system at Chobe Water Villas.