Windhoek Old Boys, Saints shift gears a notch in local field hockey league

The fourth round of Bank Windhoek’s National Field Hockey Premier League took place this past weekend in Windhoek.

As it stands, Windhoek Old Boys (WOBSC) and Saints both have a two-point cushion lead in the Men’s and Women’s Premier Leagues respectively.

In the men’s Premier League, WOBSC played Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS). The first half of the match was tightly contested as both teams shared a 1-all stalemate. However WOBSC dominated the second half and ended the match with a final score of 5-2 in their favour. Siyabonga Martins netted twice during the encounter.

Saints then followed and faced BDO Wanderers and the latter’s head coach, Johan Wehye, pushed his team to the limit but later succumbed to a 3-0 loss. Fagen Hansen’s goal opened the flood gates for the Saints who were quick with their play.

The Namibia University of Science and Technology’s (NUST) struggles continued as they went down to a 9-0 defeat against Saints. NUST on the other hand have shown great tenacity and continue to improve.

The following day, BDO Wanderers played WOBSC. It was a game WOBSC expected to win with a bonus point. BDO Wanderers, on the other hand, had other ideas and kept it a tight contest. WOBSC eventually won the game 4-1 With Dylan Finch scoring a hat trick for his team.

In the women’s Premier League, Saints Angels played DTS and as predicted, it was a hard fought match which paused in nil-all deadlock at half time. The second half saw goals from either side in quick succession to conclude the match with a 1-all draw.

The current champions, Saints, later took on DTS. As anticipated, the champions controlled the game from the start and won 5-0 at the final whistle. Five goal scorers registered their names on the score sheet.

WOBSC faced BDO Wanderers and showed some form that saw them crowned champions a couple of seasons ago. WOBSC got the upper hand over BDO Wanderers in a game that the latter expected to win. It was, however, the Maroons that showed their mantle and won the game 3-1. Wilri van Taak scored twice.

Meanwhile, the next round of fixtures will take place this weekend at the Wanderers and Windhoek Gymnasium hockey fields in Windhoek.