Air Nam increases flight frequencies on regional route effective this week

National airliner, Air Namibia increased flight frequencies from 5 to 6 on the Windhoek – Gaborone – Durban (WDH-GBE-DUR) route effective, this week and to 7 per week effective 28 October.

The airliner in a statement said it will now be flying to Gaborone and Durban on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, while Saturday will be added on the route network effective 28 October.

General Manager for Commercial Services, Xavier Masule in a statement said that the initial phase of the operation involved use of the Airbus A319 by 4 flights per week. This was changed to Embraer fleet effective 24 June, operating 5 flights per week.

“Since introduction of the Embraer on the route under review, we have spillage and load factors in excess of 85% average per flight during August 2018,” Masule said, while adding that the demand for Durban is mostly high during the period August to December.

Furthermore motivating the move to increase frequencies, Masule said the additional rotations on the route are expected to carry about 70% load factor, generating a positive operating margin of 12%.

Air Namibia launched the route WDH-GBE-DUR during Oct. 2016, following a comprehensive route network development review done. The route is serviced by the Embraer ERJ 135, offering 37 seats in economy class.