Digital and in-store ticket sales cross the 50,000 mark in first two years

Delia Magg-Thesenvitz, Leandra Coetzee and Drienie Ellis earlier this week celebrated a major milestone for their digital enterprise, Webtickets. In the two years since Webtickets was launched in 2016, it has now passed the 50,000 mark of tickets sold for about a dozen clients.

Webtickets Namibia has sold tickets for events of MTC, NBL, O&L Leisure, Namibia Rugby Ltd., The Namibian Pick n Pay Cycle Classic, the Biltongfees, Doctatainment, African Stars Football Club, the Municipalities of Karibib and Okahandja and for a handful of smaller clients.

Ellis, who is responsible for day to day management, said “Thank you to all our clients for their trust in our brand and their energy that has been fuelling us every day. You inspire, we deliver.”

She also praised their distribution partner, the Pick n Pay supermarket chain, saying they assist thousands of customers to obtain their event tickets through the Webticket marketing channel.

Magg-Thesenvitz singled out the contribution by Coetzee, thanking her for the hard work as the leader of the Box Office team.

Webtickets handles ticket sales for the events hosted by their clients, through their digital portal at www.webtickets.com.na and through physical sales in Pick n Pay supermarkets.