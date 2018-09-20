Prince William lands in the ‘land of the brave’

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, arrived in Namibia on Monday, on a three-day working visit.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation in a statement said Prince William was received by Hon. Christine //Hoebes, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; Bernadette Jagger, Deputy Minister of Environment and Tourism; and H.E Kate Airey, the British High Commissioner to Namibia at the Hosea Kutako International Airport.

Prince William, who is paying the visit to Namibia on the backdrop of the upcoming Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference to be held in London, on October 11to 12, paid a courtesy call on Acting President, Dr. Nangolo Mbumba.

According to the ministry, the discussions between Dr. Mbumba and Prince William mostly centered around Namibia’s wildlife and conservation agenda.

Meanwhile Prince William will depart on Wednesday.

Caption: The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William with on Acting President, Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, in Windhoek.