Erongo Economic Conference runs together with Swakopmund International Trade Expo

Arrangements for the Swakopmund International Trade Expo (SWAITEX) are fast coming to a head with the closing date for registration set for Friday 05 October. The expo itself is scheduled for Wednesday 10 October to Saturday 13 October 2018.

Concurrently with SWAITEX will be held the Erongo Economic Conference to increase the offering at the expo and to ensure the focus stays on business. “Through this conference, we intend to create dialogue amongst experts, within and outside the Erongo Region, to reflect on the current economic climate and its impact on local business. This platform must stimulate actors in the market to examine and identify the best approaches to overcome the challenges facing the business community,” said Paul Ndjambula, the Chairman of the Swakopmund branch of the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The conference theme is ‘Local Economic Growth through International Trade.”

Announcing the approaching registration deadline, the chamber said its staff has spent the past few month planning for SWAITEX.

Describing it as the premier fixture on the Swakopmund business calendar, the chamber said it intends to surpass last year’s 153 exhibitors, 235 stalls and more than 13,000 visitors. This year, they plan on going even bigger under the theme: Local Economic Growth, Through International Trade, to emphasize the need for increased international trade.

Exhibitors who still want to book space can do so through the Swakopmund branch office of the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.