Pamoja Records lifting the industry to another level

Young local entrepreneurs made a mark in the music and technology industry recently in the capital with the endorsement of the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology.

Pamoja Records is a record label founded by a young business minded Toivo Nuugulu. This enthusiastic innovator has identified the gap in the industry to supply corporates and individuals the state of the art recording studio.

At the same time, he has gone across the borders to share film content with Nigeria and other African countries to tell local stories through his music.

“Other sectors and players in the local economy should find ways of cooperating with us. We should persuade local radio/television stations to have an entire programme devoted to Namibian music,” he said.

Leather Mein also released his music video ‘Give Me Dance’ featuring the well renowned artist Patoranking from Nigeria.

The launch was attended by various artists and influencers as well as the Minister of Information and Technology Hon. Stanley Simataa and deputy Minister of Finance Hon. Natangwe Ithete. The audience was graced with electrifying performances by The Dogg, Lady May, Himba Boi, Hilifa94, Top Cherie and Emily.

During the opening remarks CEO John Max of Namibian Society of Composer and Authors of Music (NASCAM) commended the drive through the youth and professionalism added into the industry that he has served for over a decade, “I am excited to see this new chapter unfold with endless opportunities availed to our upcoming artists in the Namibian Music industry, this is something that we need and will support in the years to come. ‘

Meanwhile, Pamoja Records being a state of the art studio, with in-house producer Elvo will be the heart of music, and opened their doors for everyone to witness and experience their magic. “People will come visualize the studio and live production by our highly skilled in-house producer,” said the studio’s General Manager Sakaria Mateus.

The studio launch did not only showcase how Pamoja Records contributes economically to society but also how it continues to create many job opportunities through the arts and entertainment industry.

“Create, collaborate, and innovate. That is how Pamoja Records Studio will boost the country to produce more amazing instrumental content, and seize the opportunities in infoc ommunication media,” Simataa said.

The studio is now open for business and is located in Windhoek West, 11 Delius Street. For bookings [email protected] .

Caption: (Left to right): The General Manager of Pamoja Records, Sacky Matt, the minister of Information and Communication Technology, Hon. Stanley Simataa, and the founder of Pamoja Records, Leather Mein.