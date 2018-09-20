19 lucky MTC winners drive away in Hilux single cab bakkies

Mobile telecommunications company, MTC, last week, handed over 19 brand new Toyota 2.4 Hilux single cab vehicles, to 19 lucky customers.

In a spectacular handover ceremony, held in the Windhoek Central Business District, MTC officially handed over the car keys to the respective winners from its recently-ended Recharge and Win Competition that ran from 01 to 30 August 2018.

Aged 17, Caroline Kakuaa from Okahandja is the youngest winner of the competition and could not contain her excitement, “I am still in shock and in a state of disbelief. This came when I least expected it and I am grateful to MTC,”said Kakuaa.

The oldest winners was pensioner, Christina Mazila aged 70 years from Bukalo Village in the Zambezi region, who could not belief her fortitude of luck when called to inform her of the good news. “I am still shocked, it is the first time ever something this big life-changing has happened to me in all my 70 years on this earth, thank you MTC,” she added.

MTC’s Tim Ekandjo, the Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer said during the ceremony MTC is more than just a mobile operator, it is an iconic institution that fulfills dreams of Namibians.

“It is an integral part of the hard woven fibre of Namibia and will continue doing so for the next 24 years building on the long and rich history of being leaders in Namibia and pioneers most ICT advancements in the country, but also an institution that values and appreciate its customers,” said Ekandjo.

The other winners are Roberto Gurirab, Kristian Iipinge, Morne Fourie, Elizabeth Jacobus, Johnizza Stein, Gregorius Duncan, Auleria Nghidinwa, Bernhard Mbwala, Loide Shikongo, Willem Gariseb, Caroline Kakuua, Jakubus Hendrik, Jonas Nambambi, Jason Aindongo, Christian Van Wyk, Herman Nakarondo, Christina Mazila, Johanna Ndondi and Chomba Ngambi.