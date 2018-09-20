Parliament launches 5-year strategic plan

The National Assembly this week launched its Strategic Plan 2018 to 2020, to make Parliament more accessible and transparent.

The plan was also established to guide the assembly’s performance as well as measure all staff members’ performance against agreed-upon targets from 2018 to 2022.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi said the document will instruct a strong culture of parliamentary democracy in keeping with the relevant constitutional provisions and bring a sense of professionalism in the minds of the staff members in serving Members of Parliament and the public at large.

“The plan is there to strengthen the legislative oversight function of Parliament as the custodian of the general will of the people and the role of the Parliamentary Standing Committee should feature prominently in this regard,” added Katjavivi.

Furthermore, Katjavivi said that the initiative is in place to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and engagement with regional and international institutions, with the objective of enhancing capacity building for both parliamentarians and staff.

“Implementing the strategic plan will be an enormous challenge taking into account the resource constraint the government is facing. However, in order to ensure successful implementation, the plan has put in place robust implementation, reporting and evaluation frameworks that require special attention from all directorates,” Katjavivi added.