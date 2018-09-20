Southern region communities’ taste buds tingled with MeatMa products

The second MeatMa roadshow was recently held in the southern parts of the country aimed at promoting products as well as increase the presence of affordable protein products to people at grassroots level.

The promotions took place in Keetmanshoop, Mariental, Stampriet, Lüderitz, Gochas and Maltahohe.

During the roadshow, product tasting was conducted at various retail chains which included Woermann Brock stores, OK Grocers and Metro.

MeatMa, for the first time, held promotions in Lüderitz where the IQF Braaiwors and Hotchix Wors were introduced due to the high number of Kapana vendors operating from the town.

The Stampriet and Gochas communities were also engaged for the first time and familiarised with products such as the famous Chakalaka Wors and the IQF Braaiwors. On the last day, a well-attended live promotion was held at the ‘Gochas Winkel’, a small shop in the rural community.

MeatMa’s Sales Representative Local Markets and Value Addition, Griffith Uahindua said that these promotions remain MeatMa’s way of reaching out to the public locally and familiarising them with the variety of MeatMa products available.

“We thank the public for a great turn-out in attendance throughout this. The roadshow was once again a huge success. We reached communities even in the most remote of areas. Our objective remains to continue providing the public with a ‘basket of protein’ containing high quality products at affordable prices,” Uahindua added.