Commonwealth champ off to Cape Town for this weekend’s marathon with a firm view on gold

Namibia’s top long-distance runner, the Commonwealth champion, Helalia Johannes, is on her way to Cape Town where she is a firm favourite to win this coming Sunday’s Sanlam Cape Town marathon.

Johannes, who missed the podium top by six seconds last year is resolved to make a dash for the ribbon following her gold medal at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

Johannes will be joined by fellow Namibian athletes, Ottilie Aimwata and Mynhardt Kaunaivi who won the Sanlam Coastal Marathon held in April this year. Aimwata and Kaunaivi will both be competing in the full-distance marathon category. Both athletes said they are in top form and very confident of finding a spot on the podium.

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon attracts over 11,000 athletes annually from more than 23 running clubs.

Also from Namibia, runner Lance Hauuanga and his 10-year old daughter, Jody, will compete courtesy of the local life insurer as part of an in-house father daughter competition to promote running.

 

