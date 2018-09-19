Miller, Steyn dominate Hollard’s final gravel and dirt MTB marathon

Xain Quaz Lodge played host to the final race of this year’s Hollard Gravel and Dirt MTB Marathon on 16 September, as roughly 150 riders lined up to take on the Gobabis MTB Challenges.

This year’s rout offered more that its fair share of obstacles for the local elite to overcome, with single tracks and climbs, to the soft red Gobabis sands on their way to the finish line.

Alex Miller dominated the Elite men category with an iron resolve, setting a time of 2h17:01, a full ten minutes ahead of his nearest rival Dirkus Coetzee, with a time of 2h28:43 in second place and Xavier Papo with a time 2h34:54 in third place.

In the elite woman’s category, Irene Steyn took podium with a time of 3h:05:31 barely missing the sub three hour mark. She was followed by Lelani Swarts with a time of 3h13:44 in second place and Janine de Klerk with a time of 3h29:28 in third place.

The organisers said this marks the end of the 2018 Hollard Gravel and Dirt MTB Marathon series, which has over the last couple of months delivered its fairs share of upsets, comebacks and epic last minutes sprints.

“We have seen the best of the best compete on the best routes has to offer, and dominate no matter the odds and we have grown and will continue to grow with the undying support given by everyone involved,” the organisers added.

Meanwhile sponsors this year included Hollard, Food Lovers Market, Vista Branding, NBL, Bike Zone Gobabis, Cymot, Spar, Pupkewitz Megatech, Aspen Pharmacare, Pmaheke Megasave, Panamor Gel, Tongaat Hulet, Squirt Lube and Bar-One.