Harambee alleviates food crisis at Erongo State Hospitals

The food crisis at the state hospitals in the Erongo Region has been arrested temporarily in no small part thanks to a very significant contribution from midwater fishing company, Erongo Marine Enterprises through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm, the Arechanab Community Trust.

The crisis originated following a dispute between the Ministry of Health and Social Services and its official supplier. In the meantime, the Erongo Regional Council had to take matters into their own hands, forming a crisis committee and launching an emergency food bank to alleviate the most immediate food shortages. The emergency response is driven by the Office of the Governor.

On Saturday at a special presentation ceremony, Erongo Marine announced it is supporting the food bank with a cash contribution of N$300,000 as well as further commitments to carry the cost of an agent tasked to source and supply rations to the hospitals until the crisis has abated. The fishing company will also pay for the repair of the cold storage room at Swakopmund State Hospital.

The company has also purchased crockery and cutlery for all four regional hospitals as the supply of these items is included in the caterer’s contract.

Erongo Marine’s Managing Director, Dr Martha Uumati, said “The commendable and swift action by the offices of the Mayors of Walvis Bay and Swakopmund ensured that an outright crisis was averted. It is also inspiring to see that the business community and citizens of the Erongo region made generous contributions. These actions demonstrate the goodwill that exists in all of us.”

Caption: Dr Amir Shaker, acting Regional Health Director, Her Worship Paulina Nashilundo, the Mayor of Swakopmund, Hon Cleophas Mutjavikua, Governor of the Erongo Region, Hon Bernhardt Esau, Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources and Dr Martha Uumati, Managing Director of Erongo Marine Enterprises.