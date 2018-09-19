Telecom offers free installation on home internet packages

Telecom Namibia has launched a free home Internet installation promotion to help families get online, responding to government’s call to make internet services more accessible to ordinary civilians.

As from 14 September, Telecom Namibia will offer free installation on all its unlimited home Internet packages, resulting in substantial savings for customers.

Under this promotional offer which is valid till 14 November, new customers who wish to avail Telecom’s Internet services can get their connection without paying for any installation fee.

According to the company, the 100% waiver on installation charges for new home Internet connections is applicable on Telecom’s unlimited Speedlink Home, Speedlink Lite and Speedlink Liteplus packages for a limited time only.

Meanwhile, the company said it is in a process of revamping its internet home service by installing new multi-service access node (MSAN), as well as fibre to the home to provide fast, reliable and affordable Internet solution with high Internet capabilities of up to 120Mbps with our unlimited Speedlink Liteplus package.

“With the continued expansion of our fibre coverage throughout the country, Telecom Namibia is of the view that this is the perfect time to provide customers with even greater value. With this promotion, we are elevating the digital landscape of all new and existing customers, rewarding them for choosing the cost-effectiveness and reliability of our brand,” Spokesperson at Telecom Namibia, Toivo Angula said.