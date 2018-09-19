Brave Gladiators say goodbye to the COSAFA Cup – exit in group stages

NFA – The Brave Gladiators 4-1 win over Swaziland this week was not enough as they bowed out of the 2018 Council of Southern African Football Association (Cosafa) Women Championships, which are underway in Port Elizabeth in South Africa.

After losing to Zimbabwe 1-0 and then playing to a goalless draw with Uganda, the Gladiators had to win on Monday afternoon and things did not start as planned as they fell behind to a Celiwe Nkambule goal in the fifth minute.

However, the response from Brain Isaacs charges was immediate as Ndapewa Katuta equalized for Namibia in the seventh minute before Kylie van Wyk added a second for the Gladiators in the 34th minute.

Lovisa Mulunga then put Namibia further ahead with a goal in the 42nd minute to take Namibia into the halftime break with a 3-1 lead before Katuta scored her second of the match in the 90th minute.

It was a little too late for the Namibians as this resounding victory was not enough as Uganda beat Zimbabwe 2-1 to win the Group C with seven points, Zimbabwe finished second on six points and Namibia third with four points.