Land statistics booklet launched as 2nd Land Conference draws near

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) this week published ‘Namibia Land Statistics’, a booklet comprising of a compilation of available land statistics in the country.

The booklet closely examines land statistics databases held by different stakeholders. The booklet is borne from the need for suitable, reliable and timely land statistics, not only for social progression, but also for the purpose of policy design and monitoring of progress of various sectors of the economy.

Hoping that this booklet will become the gold standard for annual or bi-annual land statistics national audit, Dr John Steytler, NSA Board Chairperson said the role of statistics is critical in providing empirical evidence in planning and policy formulation.

“Namibia is currently seized with the land question as the country moves towards the second National Land Conference in October 2018. Therefore, the role of statistics in informing our land debate is even more critical. It is my hope that the land statistics will inform our debate during and after the second National Land Conference. It is my hope that the land statistics will inform our debate during and after the second National Land Conference,” Steytler said.

The booklet which is available on the statistics agency website gives insight on land tenure statistics, land acquisition as well as recommendations to land issues.

According to the booklet, Namibia land tenure consists of 23% state land, 35% communal land, and 42% freehold agricultural (commercial) land, compared to 20% state land, 36% communal land, and 44% freehold land in 2010.