Five learners excel in embassy’s Foreign Language Competition 2018 – rewarded with four-week excursion to Germany

By Natasha Jacha.

Five learners were chosen as the best during the Foreign Language Competition 2018 which took place over the weekend.

The competition which was hosted by the Goethe-Institut Namibia together with PASCH (Schulen: Partner der Zukunft Partners in the Future) saw five top class students selected out of 76 learners from 26 different schools across the country.

The winners are: Justin Brandt (Namib High School), Max Titus (Rocky Crest High School), Panduleni Shatilwe (Delta Secondary School), Carla Vosloo (Private School Swakopmund) and Kauzemburukua Muikute (Academia Secondary School) and will be travelling on all-expenses-paid journey to Germany next year..

During the competition, the learners completed 30-minutes-long oral examination that gave them the opportunity to showcase their language skills in German. Besides the exam, learners also had access to numerous activities such as dancing, making waffles, meditating, improvisational theatre and handicrafts making.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, German Ambassador to Namibia, Christian Schlaga commended the learners. “It is a pleasure to see how the German language brings young Namibians together every year and sends some of them to Germany for an authentic experience of the country,” he added.

“Learning German is an advantage, not only in Namibia but also on the global scale as it provides speakers with personal and professional opportunities. I wish the winners the best for their trip to Germany next year,” he said.

According to the organisers, two of the flights are being sponsored by the German-Namibian Foundation DNG that also facilitates learners’ stay at several guest families in Germany.

The other three flights were provided by the Pedagogical Exchange Service through the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Namibia.

Caption: 2018 Winners 1: (L-R) Winners Max Titus, Justin Brandt, Panduleni Shatilwe, Kauzemburukua Muikute and Carla Vosloo jump high in excitement. Back Row (L-R) Goethe-Institut Namibia Director Daniel Stoevesandt, German Ambassador Christian Schlaga and AGDS Chairperson Hanjo Böhme.