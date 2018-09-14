Meatco urges producers to have clearly identifiable brand marks on livestock

Meatco urged producers, auctioneers and the entire cattle industry to ensure that animals marketed at any of its facilities or on its permit days are not stolen.

This comes after Meatco recently learnt that the Okapuka Feedlot bought stolen cattle from a producer. The cattle have since been identified and returned to the rightful owners.

The company said that animals should have clear identifiable stock brands or brand marks as well as ear tags with Radio Frequency Identification Devices (RFID).

Feedlot Manager, Frikkie Booysen, said the company has procedures and systems in place to identify stolen animals.

“Meatco remains committed to the industry and will ensure that all key role players and procedures are safeguarded for the long-term sustainability of the Namibian farming business,” Booysen added.

Meatco adheres to the Namibia Livestock Identification Traceability System (NamLITS). NamLITS was implemented by the Meat Board of Namibia to create the ability to track and trace animals for purposes of stock theft, animal disease surveillance and control programmes, managing animal disease emergencies, validating animal health status claims and meat safety guarantees, verifying the Farm Assured Namibian (FAN) Meat quality assurance scheme and facilitating regional and international trade.