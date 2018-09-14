Urban and Rural Development ministry dominates at regional councils annual sports tourney

The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development received the most awards (8) during the Regional Councils annual sport tournament which took place over the past weekend in Gobabis.

All fourteen regional councils and the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development competed in football, netball, volleyball, tug of war and mini-athletics during the tournament.

The ministry won against Omaheke Regional Council during a football final which had to be decided through a penalty shoot out. Khomas RC won third spot after beating Oshana RC.

Monica Ipinge and Sara Nakanyala from the ministry won gold and silver medals for the women’s 200m while Mutero Runguro from Kavango East RC won bronze.

Gold for the women’s relay race also went to the ministry followed by Kavango East RC (silver) and Oshana RC (Bronze). The ministry also won Gold for the men’s relay race beating Oshana RC (Silver) and Omusati (Bronze).

In the overall medal score, Kavango East RC was second (after the ministry) with six medals and Oshana RC third with three.

Meanwhile, the host, Omaheke RC as well as Hardap RC and Omusati RC, shared the fourth position, each also with three medals.

The regional governors, councillors and Chief Regional Officers of various Regional Councils as well as tournament sponsors presented the medals and trophies during the closing eremony.

A draw to determine which regional council will host next year’s games, fell on Ohangwena RC.

Caption: The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development soccer team took the gold medal in the Regional Councils annual sport tournament.