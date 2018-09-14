Put a dent in the universe – be DISRUPTIVE in the world

Don’t quit when you don’t succeed the first time, venture capital entrepreneur Ujama Mushimba told an elect audience of businesswoman when they gathered for one of their regular breakfasts in the showroom of a very upmarket Windhoek auto dealer

This week, the Economist Businesswomen Club held a networking breakfast with Ujama, the Managing Director of KeNako Investment Holdings as the guest speaker. She is an established entrepreneur, with business interests in Financial Services, Retail, Fishing, Construction, Mining, Agriculture and Renewable Energy.

The breakfast was hosted in the splendid showroom of the Jaguar dealership where the club members had the luxury of spending time amongst these most beautiful of cars.

Ujama encouraged the women to aim for the D (Disruption) factor in their lives and to live and breath it.“Do not settle for less in your lives, but put a dent in the universe and make sure that you are heard and seen,” she emphasised.

She advised the women who want to be entrepreneurs or already are entrepreneurs to rejoice in their failures and to rest when they are tired and not to quit. “It is a marathon and not a sprint race, there will be days that you want to give up but do not because at the end it is all worth it,” she added.

She said in times of market changes or rapid decline, business disruption is the ultimate driver of innovation. “Be agile and exploit new opportunities as they arise to grow stronger and make sure you do a lot of research,” she said.

She also cautioned that it is important to share knowledge with other entrepreneurs “because it is not a competition and it helps to know what others are going through so that you do not make the same mistakes.”

“Go for your dreams now because there will never be another time or an easier time to do it, and do not be afraid to fail,” she concluded.

The Economist Businesswomen Club provides a forum for the exchange of ideas and expertise through planned networking. The club encourages the personal development of its members, providing opportunities to improve their management skills and to advance the standing and power of women.

