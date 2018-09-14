Kaoko couple erects chicken breeding facility to augment school children’s sustenance

Gisela and Andreas Horn were the special guests of the German Ambassador, HE Christian Schlaga (right) earlier this week when they received a contribution of more than N$235,000 for their dedicated community work in the northern parts of the Kunene Region.

The philanthropic couple works in the Kaokoveld representing the Berlin-based charity, Projekt Kaokoland e.V. that supports local Himba communities, especially their school-going children who are often far removed from their semi-nomadic families.

For their latest endeavour which is also part of their work to provide sustenance for children at school, the duo has set up a chicken nursery, a brooder and chick pen, and a broiler area. The chickens are raised to diversify the nourishment of the children under the care of Project Kaokoland e.V.

“This extensive chicken breeding facility will contribute meat and eggs to the daily school feeding programme of schoolchildren in the Kunene region on a regular basis. For many of the children, school meals are the only reliable way to have a healthy and balanced daily meal,” the embassy stated when announcing its support for the Kaokoland sustenance project.